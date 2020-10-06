SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Kowloon in Saugus is on the hunt for a tiki chair they say was recently kidnapped from their restaurant.

The suspect got caught on their surveillance camera taking the chair with a yellow seat, Kowloon Restaurant wrote on Twitter.

They are asking for the culprit to return it, no questions asked, by Friday or else they will release his photo on social media.

“Please return our Tiki chair!” Kowloon Restaurant pleaded.

One of our Tiki chairs was kidnapped. We have the culprit on camera! He took our yellow Tiki Chair. In the spirit of kindness, we ask that it be returned, no questions asked. If he returns it by Friday, we won't release his photo on social media. Please return our Tiki chair! pic.twitter.com/on8N16b8JG — Kowloon Restaurant (@KowloonSaugus) October 5, 2020

