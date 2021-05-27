SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Kowloon on Thursday announced that it will host an outdoor country concert next month.

Samantha Rae -Whiskey-6 & Friends will perform at the popular eatery on Route 1 in Saugus on June 12. Doors for the event are slated to open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

The band is described as “trendy country rock” group from New England. Samantha-Rae, hailed as a sultry country singer, leads the group with hits including, “She’s With Me.”

Jilly Martin and Ryan Brooks will perform an opening act before Samantha-Rae and company take the stage.

Tickets for the event are $75 per car, $50 per table on the turf, and VIP tables are available for $100.

Those interested in purchasing tickets should call 781-233-0077.

