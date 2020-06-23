Kowloon to show iconic film at its new drive-in theater

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kowloon Restaurant announced Tuesday that it will show an iconic film at its new drive-in theater next week.

The eatery on Route 1 in Saugus says it will feature a family movie night screening of Steven Spielberg’s film, “E.T.”

Doors will open at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. Showtime is slated for 7 p.m. and admission is $20, according to Kowloon.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and beach chairs for the turf area.

The drive-in area will feature a giant 22-feet-high by 40-feet-wide movie screen.

A full menu of Kowloon’s signature foods, soft drinks, and cocktails will be available.

The iconic restaurant will open its new carhop service on Thursday, June 25, with a featured performance by international recording artist The Platters starting at 6 p.m.

Admission for the grand opening is free and spots will be given out on a first come first serve basis.

People may call ahead to reserve a spot as well.

To view a schedule of events, visit the Kowloon’s website.

