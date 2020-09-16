Kowloon to show Patriots-Seahawks game at drive-in theater this weekend

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kowloon Restaurant on Wednesday announced that it will be showing the New England Patriots-Seattle Seahawks game at its drive-in theater in Saugus on Sunday night.

The eatery on Route 1 says it will be showing the Sunday Night Football showdown in support of radio host Greg Hill, who is hosting a tailgating event to help raise funds for families that have been touched by tragedy.

The game begins at 8:20 p.m. and gates are slated to open at 7 p.m. Admission is $75 per car spot.

The car hop and drive-in features a tiki bar, a socially-distant outdoor dining area with umbrella-covered tables, and an adjacent turf area where guests are welcomed to bring their own lounge chairs and blankets.

The drive-in area has a giant 22 feet high by 40 feet wide movie screen and space for cars to park.

A full menu of Kowloon’s signature foods, soft drinks, and cocktails is available.

Those interested in reserving a parking spot or table can call 781-233-0077 or visit the Kowloon’s website.

