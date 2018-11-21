Kozmiski named 7th female captain in Boston Police Department history

Boston police promoted a new female captain Wednesday.

Captain Therese Kozmiski is the seventh female in the history of the Boston Police Department to achieve the accomplishment.

Commissioner William Gross announced the move this afternoon at police headquarters, surrounded by Kozmiski’s family and friends.

“We are very proud of you. You are carrying on a rich tradition in the Boston Police Department. Congratulations,” Gross told Kozmiski during the ceremony.

Mayor Marty Walsh was also on hand to congratulate Boston’s newest police captain.