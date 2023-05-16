FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently made a major commitment to children in foster care, giving $1 million through the Patriots Foundation and the Revolution Foundation.

The $1 million is being distributed in the form of grants to six foster care organizations across New England.

“It’s a way of us supporting the work you all are doing here and letting you know that you’re not forgotten,” Kraft said.

The grant program will help nonprofits fund essentials, such as staffing and activities, as well as foster parent recruitment and training.

“There are an increasing number of youths in foster care and a decreasing number of families and foster parents,” Kraft said. “We knew that we needed to act and act now.”

Kraft announced the funding at an event Tuesday held in honor of Foster Care Awareness Month. He was joined by members of nonprofit groups as well as foster parents and former foster care children.

Others, including Patriots captain Matthew Slater and running back Ty Montgomery also came out to support.

For Montgomery, the cause is close to his heart as his mother fostered 17 children.

“It’s all I know,” he said. “She never believed in splitting up families. I never believed in splitting up families. And, so we did everything we could to keep families together”

Montgomery said he’s grateful he can continue to support this cause with the Patriots.

“Family is a love line and not a blood line and foster care kids just need a place to rest,” he said.

In a statement, officials said nonprofits began receiving funding in the fall for various needs.

Beyond grants, Montgomery is also sponsoring an upcoming trip to Israel for 11 foster care children.

