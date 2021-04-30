Kraft family helps fight addiction with new mobile medical center in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kraft family turned up to help in the fight against addiction in Brockton.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family are partnering with Brockton Neighborhood Health Center to unveil a mobile medical trailer.

The trailer is fully equipped with addiction treatment services, as well as preventative care, and even COVID-19 vaccines.

Kraft said the family is always looking for new ways to help the community.

“It’s an honor to come here, especially since these are exciting days for us as an organization,” he said. “And to help balance it by being here with this great service, it’s an honor for the family.”

The mayor of Brockton said fighting the opioid epidemic is a top priority, and having this new resource will help save lives.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)