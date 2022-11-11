The Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation marked Veterans Day on Friday with a ceremony honoring dozens of Vietnam veterans for a special pinning ceremony at Gillette Stadium.

The eagle pins represented courage, honor, and service.

“Today we’re honoring the seven Gold Star families who represent the nearly two millions families whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms today,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said.

“The saying that I think is appropriate for today’s meeting, we are all Patriots,” Kraft added.

