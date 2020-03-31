Kraft family, Patriots, Revolution providing meals for military families, veterans during coronavirus outbreak

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kraft family, the New England Patriots, and the Revolution have teamed up with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation to provide meals to active duty military, veterans and their families who have limited access to food due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Volunteers will be creating “vital food packages” containing non-perishable foods and nutritionist-developed recipes to sustain a 14-day period for two people, the MMSF announced Tuesday. About 50,000 packages will be put together to provide 1.4 million meals for military families throughout New England.

The food kits will be delivered to storage warehouses all across New England, including one which will be located at Gillette Stadium. Deliveries are slated to begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. Military families are also welcome to pick up the meals at Gillette Stadium on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. through April 10.

Volunteers from the Church of Emmanuel in Foxborough will be assisting with the project. The Patriots Foundation, the Revolution Charitable Foundation, and the MMSF are also accepting volunteers to assist with the initiative.

All aspects of the operation will be compliant with the Center for Disease Control’s policies and social distancing will be emphasized.

