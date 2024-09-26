Robert Kraft’s foundation to combat antisemitism is releasing disturbing data as part of their first report into the rise of Jewish hate in America.

According to their research, 58 percent of U.S. adults think antisemitism is not a problem or is just a minor problem in the country.

The foundation said more than 8,000 adults were surveyed earlier this year to collect the research.

It also found the number of Jewish allies has declined by almost half.

Kraft launched the foundation to combat antisemitism in 2019 and has invested millions in the effort to stop Jewish hate.

