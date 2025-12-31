BOSTON (WHDH) - The Kraft Group has reached agreements with Everett and Boston on the proposed Everett Stadium project.

The terms of the project will transform the industrial site along the Mystic River into a publicly accessible facility and will be the future home of the New England Revolution.

The agreement also means significant work will be done to demolish the powerplant, invest in traffic and transportation improvements, and offer community benefits.

According to the Kraft Group, the project will also open the waterfront by creating a new public park, strengthen pedestrian and bicycle connectivity, and enhance access to public transit.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)