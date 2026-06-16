FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kraft Sports + Entertainment Group is suing the Town of Foxboro, accusing it of misuing its licensing authority. The company said the authority is given by the state to get more money from them.

The lawsuit claims the town can only charge them $100 each year to renew the stadium’s Entertainment License, but the Kraft Group alleges that this year, the town charged them almost $1 million in new administrative fees.

In a statement, the Town of Foxboro said that it is, “…disappointed that Kraft Sports + Entertainment has chosen to appeal the annual Entertainment License issued by the Select Board. The Town, through its licensing authority, has an obligation to ensure that the costs associated with private events are borne by the entities that conduct and benefit from those events, rather than by Foxborough taxpayers.”

The Town said it previously implemented provisions requiring the Kraft Group reimburse the town for “…vital public safety and other municipal services necessary to support events held at Gillette Stadium” as part of the 2026 Entertainment License issued by the Select Board. It said representatives of the Town and the Kraft Group “routinely discussed” the need to ensure public safety ahead of the World Cup and other events at the stadium.

The Town continued, “Throughout discussions with Kraft Sports + Entertainment’s representatives, the Town’s position has remained consistent: Foxborough residents should not be asked to subsidize the municipal costs associated with privately operated events.”

Foxboro leaders said they have not yet had an opportunity to review the appeal, and were unable to comment on the specific claims being raised.

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