(WHDH) — Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso mild cheese dip is being voluntarily recalled due to potential botulism risk.

The manufacturer, Kraft Heinz, says the recall is a precautionary measure.

The affected 15-ounce jars show signs of product separation, which can lead to a possible health hazard.

Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

They are encouraged to throw the dip away or take it back to the store where you bought it.

