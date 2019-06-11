A well-known food processing company is hoping a little white lie will get kids to eat more vegetables.

Kraft Foods Group, Inc. introduced a new product called salad “frosting,” which is really ranch dressing disguised in a frosting-style plastic pouch.

Sergio Eleuterio, head of marketing for Kraft, claims this deception could get children to eat healthier.

“Innocent lies parents tell their kids help alleviate the pressures of everyday parenting, and if it gets kids to eat their greens, so be it,” he said. “Simple innocent lies are not only part of parenthood, but a true tactic used by parents everywhere. Kraft Salad ‘Frosting’ is one lie you won’t feel bad telling your kids.”

Parents can win a limited-edition sample of the product by sharing their best parent lies on Twitter by using the hashtags #LieLikeAParent and #contest.

Kraft will select 1,500 winners based on likes and originality.

