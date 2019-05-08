(WHDH) — Moms looking to take a break from the many things they do for their kids everyday can hire a paid-for babysitter on Mother’s Day thanks to Kraft.

The grocery manufacturing and processing corporation are allowing mothers to submit their Sunday babysitter bills — up to $100 — for reimbursement, so moms can enjoy time to themselves.

“Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate mom in all of her greatness, but we know the holiday doesn’t stop the challenges of motherhood – temper tantrums, sleepless nights and picky eaters,” said Sergio Eleuterio, Head of Marketing for Kraft. “With Kraft ‘Mother’s Day Away,’ we are giving moms across the country the chance to have what they secretly really want: some time for themselves.”

Bills must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Sunday at www.kraftmothersdayaway.com or while funds remains available.

