FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens lined up outside the Patriots Pro Shop in Foxboro Thursday morning to get their hands on new limited edition Robert Kraft Nike Air Force Ones – with some lucky fans getting a double surprise.

Kraft, the Patriots owner, himself showed up outside the store, meeting fans and giving out tickets to Thursday’s game versus the New York Jets.

“It feels good now,” said fan Carlos Rodriguez, who said he was waiting for 19 hours. “Worth the wait, it was worth the wait!”

The surprise appearance by the team owner amped up the fans even more, with some saying Foxboro felt like it had playoff energy.

“I’m looking forward to us winning,” said fan Nicholas Badillo. “I hope they go out and just go crazy.”

