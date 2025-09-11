BOSTON (WHDH) - In a post on Facebook Thursday, Josh Kraft announced he is suspending his candidacy for mayor of Boston.

In his post, Kraft said, “I have determined that what is right for this city — during a time in America where we need to come closer together despite all our differences, instead of igniting divisiveness that pulls us further apart — is not to get caught up in more political mudslinging but rather, drive the conversation forward in a meaningful way. After careful consideration, I have decided to suspect my candidacy for Mayor of Boston.”

Workers at his campaign headquarters in Nubian Square tell 7NEWS they found out via teleconference.

On Tuesday, it was announced that current Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, and Kraft, the son of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, advanced the preliminary election to face off in November. Kraft finished a distant second to Wu.

Kraft wrote, “Over the last couple of days, I’ve continued to listen — to my supporters, my friends, my family, and to the people of Boston — the voters who spoke on Tuesday night.”

He continued, “We could spend the next eight weeks politicking — with harmful rhetoric or nasty attack ads. Or we could get back to what really matters — the issues that impact Bostonians each and every day.”

Wu released a statement reacting to Kraft’s announcement, saying, “I respect Josh’s decision and thank him for caring about our city deeply enough to want to make it better.”

