Kraft unveils pink mac and cheese that tastes like candy ahead of Valentine’s Day

(WHDH) — Kraft on Wednesday unveiled a modified but quite festive version of its iconic mac and cheese ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese is a limited-edition dish with a slightly sweet flavor, the food manufacturing and processing conglomerate said in a news release.

The box of macaroni comes with its usual cheesy sauce but also includes a candy flavor packet that will turn the meal pink and add hints of sweet candy flavor.

Kraft is also giving away special Valentine’s Day kits that will be delivered by Feb. 14. To enter for a chance to win, click here.

