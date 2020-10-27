Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts and ‘I Voted’ stickers on Election Day

(CNN) — Krispy Kreme wants to get people celebrating “doughmocracy.”

The doughnut chain announced on Tuesday that it will give visitors the iconic “I Voted” sticker, as well as a free doughnut, in honor of Election Day on November 3.

There is no proof of voting required to participate. However, Krispy Kreme officials hope the free goods are a draw to those “out and about.”

“If you’re out and about on Election Day, we want to thank you by giving you a free Original Glazed doughnut,” Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a statement. “And if you didn’t get your ‘I Voted’ sticker because you voted before election day, we’ve got you covered there too.”

This is not the first time Krispy Kreme has given away free doughnuts to mark an important event.

Earlier this year, the company gave out “Graduate Dozen” boxes to high school or college seniors whose graduation ceremonies were canceled due of the coronavirus pandemic.

