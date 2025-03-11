BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics’ Center Kristaps Porzingis posted on “X” within the last hour, saying he’s out with a mystery illness.

The post reading in part, “I have been dealing with some viral illness that we haven’t been able to fully identify yet. I am recovering and getting better. But still working my way back to full strength to help this team. Thanks for support and I’m hoping for a healthy return soon.”

Porzingis, in 32 games played this season, is averaging 18.9 points per game, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Porzingis has been out of Boston’s lineup for nearly two weeks.

