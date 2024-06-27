BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis has undergone a successful surgery to repair the leg injury he suffered during the NBA Finals, the Celtics announced Thursday.

Porzingis was previously sidelined by a calf injury during the first round of this year’s playoff run against the Miami Heat. He missed the Celtics next two series’ against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers before returning to action in Game 1 of the finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

Just one game after his return, Porzingis was hurt again, this time in the third quarter of Game 2.

The Celtics said Porzingis suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg. Team officials said his new injury was unrelated to the prior calf issue and listed his status as day-to-day.

Porzingis missed Game 3 and Game 4 of the finals. While he returned for Game 5, he only played for a total of 16 minutes, down from his regular season average of 29.6 minutes per game.

Following his surgery, the Celtics said Porzingis will need between five and six months to recover, meaning he will miss the beginning of the Celtics’ 2024-2025 season.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)