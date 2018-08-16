SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kroger will begin testing grocery deliveries using driverless cars outside of Phoenix.

The biggest U.S. grocery chain said the project will begin Thursday in Scottsdale at a Fry’s supermarket, which is owned by Kroger.

Shoppers can order groceries online or via a mobile app for same-day or next-day delivery to their home.

A fleet of driverless Toyota Prius cars will be used for the deliveries.

Kroger Co., based in Cincinnati, is partnering with Nuro, a Silicon Valley startup founded by two engineers who worked on autonomous vehicles at Google.

That Google project is called Waymo, which started its own pilot program last month at Walmart stores in Phoenix.

Waymo is also testing self-driving cars as a way to help commuters get to their closest public transit stop in Phoenix.

