(WHDH) — Kroger says it will stop selling magazines that feature assault-style weapons.

The move comes a month after the school shooting in Parkland, FL, one of the worst mass shootings in modern US history.

The grocery chain had already said it would stop selling guns and ammunition to anyone under the age of 21.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)