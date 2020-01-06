Krug, Chara, Marchand reflect on Brady’s historic career following playoff loss

BOSTON (WHDH) - A few star players on the Boston Bruins took some time Monday to reflect on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s historic career following New England’s disappointing playoff loss that came at the hands of the Tennesse Titans over the weekend.

Brady, 42, is slated to become a free agent on March 18. Patriots owner Robert Kraft is “hoping and praying” for Brady to return to Foxborough for a 21st NFL season but the future remains uncertain at this time.

“It’s weird to think about what could be,” Bruins defenseman Torey Krug told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena. “I don’t know. I have no words.”

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara — the only professional athlete in the city older than Brady — believes the six-time Super Bowl champion is one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports.

“I think we’ve got to realize what he’s done for this city, for the sport, for the league, and for thousands and thousands of children growing up,” Chara said of Brady’s legacy. “It’s been obviously such a huge motivator and such an inspiring story.”

Brad Marchand believes Brady still has what it takes to put together another title run.

“He’s a hell of a quarterback, and I’m sure he’s still got a few years left in him,” Marchand said. “We’d love to see him back. He’s part of this city and it would be tough to see him in any other jersey.”

Marchand went on to call Brady a “legend” and “the best quarterback to ever play.”

Brady told reporters that it was “pretty unlikely” that he would retire in the offseason following Saturday’s 20-13 wild-card playoff loss.

