Kunis named woman of the year by Harvard’s Hasty Pudding

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Mila Kunis, who made her mark on two long-running television comedies and earned a Golden Globe nomination for her work on the big screen, was named Woman of the Year on Tuesday by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

Kunis is being honored by the nation’s oldest collegiate theatrical organization because she is one of Hollywood’s “most sought after, vivacious, and engaging actresses.”

“We have been watching her on both the big and small screen since we were young and can’t wait to celebrate her achievements in a truly unique and memorable way,” Hasty Pudding Theatricals co-producer Annie McCreery said in the announcement.

Kunis earned a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Lily in 2010’s “Black Swan.”

She more recently starred in “Bad Moms” and “A Bad Moms Christmas” and just wrapped production on “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” scheduled for release in August.

She’s perhaps best known for two early television roles, Jackie Burkhart in “That ’70s Show” and as the voice of Meg Griffin in the animated series “Family Guy.”

The Ukraine-born actress will be honored Jan. 25 with a parade through the streets of Cambridge followed by a roast at which she will receive her pudding pot.

Hasty Pudding has been naming a Woman of the Year since 1951, and previous winners include Debbie Reynolds, Elizabeth Taylor and Lucille Ball. Last year’s winner was Octavia Spencer.

The 2018 Man of the Year has not yet been announced.

