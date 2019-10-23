(CNN) — Rockers, get ready, you could own a piece of music history but only if you are willing and able to write a large check.

A sweater once worn by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, as well as rare items from David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Madonna, and more artists, will be up for auction in New York and online, beginning this Friday, October 25.

Cobain wore the cardigan during Nirvana’s 1993 concert on MTV Unplugged in New York. Recorded in November 1993, it hailed as one of the band’s best performances and was played repeatedly on MTV after Cobain died by suicide in April 1994. It might even smell like teen spirit — according to Rolling Stone magazine, the cardigan has never been washed.

Interested? Expect to pony up $300,000.

Cobain’s custom Fender Mustang, built in Japan because Fender’s Custom Shop wasn’t equipped to build a left-handed version, is included as well. Julien’s Auctions estimates it will sell for up to $500,000.

The action will include items such as Presley’s 1968 prototype solid rosewood Fender Telecaster electric guitar, which was the very first prototype of the model made by Fender’s Custom Shop. It is believed that between six and nine of these prototypes were made and given to musicians, including George Harrison, who used his during the Beatles 1969 rooftop concert.

Handwritten lyrics to Eric Clapton’s “Layla” are estimated at $50,000-$70,000. But Bruce Springsteen’s handwritten lyrics to “Glory Road,” which was later renamed to “Born to Run,” and shares some of the same lyrics, is estimated to sell for $80,000-$100,000.

Michael Jackson’s custom velvet jacket that he wore to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party and the premiere of his “Ghosts” film will be on the block. It is estimated to sell for between $10,000 and $20,000.

The two-day event, scheduled for October 25 and 26, will have an exclusive collection from Janis Joplin and Big Brother & the Holding Company’s archive from its appearance at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival.

It’s the first time the archive has been opened in more than 50 years, according to the auction company.

“Julien’s Auctions is honored to offer this spectacular collection … from the 20th century’s greatest artists whose iconic pieces have earned their place in the annals of rock history and pop culture,” said Darren Julien, president and chief executive officer of Julien’s Auctions in a statement.

