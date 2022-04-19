NEW YORK (WHDH) - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000, the NBA announced Tuesday.

The fine was for “making obscene gestures on the playing court” and “directing profane language toward the spectator stands,” said Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

Irving made the gestures and comments to fans during the Nets’ 115-114 loss to the Boston Celtics on Easter Sunday at TD Garden.





