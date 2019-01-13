L.A. Chargers coach comes from a line of life-long Patriots fans

A house divided.

The Lynch family grew up in New England so, it stands to reason that they are die-hard Patriots fans.

There is just one problem. Their son is a coach for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Addison Lynch grew up in Dorchester and played football for Braintree high school, before taking a job as a first-year quality control coach for the Chargers.

Lynch’s mom says he has always had a strong work ethic and good people skills.

She says she is confident in L.A.’s chances, but no matter who wins she has already purchased tickets to attend the super bowl in Atlanta.

Lynch will have about 30 friends and relatives in the stands today feeling very conflicted about who they should cheer on.

