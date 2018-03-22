L.L. Bean is opening a new store in Boston

(WHDH) — L.L. Bean will open its first Boston store in April.

The Maine-based outdoor retailer is slated to open a new 8,600-square-foot location at the One Seaport retail space.

A grand opening celebration will be held on April 6-8.

On Friday, April 6, Red Sox legends Jim Rice, Luis Tiant and Dennis Eckersley will be on hand, along with the team’s World Series trophies.

On Saturday (April 7) and Sunday (April 8), customers can enjoy live music, free food, games and more.

The company also has stores located in Burlington, Dedham and Mansfield.

