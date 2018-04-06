L.L. Bean opening new store in Boston Friday morning

BOSTON (WHDH) - L.L. Bean is set to open its first Boston store Friday at 9 a.m.

The Maine-based outdoor retailer will open a new 8,600-square-foot location at the One Seaport retail space.

On Friday, Red Sox legends Jim Rice, Luis Tiant and Dennis Eckersley will be on hand, along with the team’s World Series trophies. Customers could also win an L.L. Bean gift card.

On Saturday and Sunday, customers can enjoy live music, free food, games and more.

The company also has Massachusetts stores located in Burlington, Dedham and Mansfield.

