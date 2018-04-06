L.L. Bean opens new store in Boston Friday morning

BOSTON (WHDH) - L.L. Bean opened its first Boston store Friday morning.

The Maine-based outdoor retailer unveiled a new 8,600-square-foot location at the One Seaport retail space.

On Friday, the company said Red Sox legends Jim Rice, Luis Tiant and Dennis Eckersley would be on hand, along with the team’s World Series trophies. Customers could also win an L.L. Bean gift card during the grand opening.

On Saturday and Sunday, customers can enjoy live music, free food, games and more.

The company also has Massachusetts stores located in Burlington, Dedham and Mansfield.

