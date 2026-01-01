BOSTON (WHDH) - The L Street Brownies Polar Bear Club dove into the new year by taking to Dorchester Bay for their annual New Year’s Day Polar Plunge.

Hundreds of people gathered on M Street Beach in South Boston for this year’s event, some even dressed in costumes to help keep the energy high in the cold weather.

“Oh it’s a cleanse,” said Dan Gold-Pitegoff, who participated in the plunge. “Get rid of ’25, come in ’26.”

The event was open to everyone, whether they were running head first into the frigid water, or cheering on daring dippers from the shore.

Even with snow and wind whipping across the water, an 81-year-old man said he couldn’t wait to take the dive.

“It’s a crazy day, number one. I’ve done a lot of crazy things, but the crowd is amazing,” said Mike Togo.

Those who love the tradition say nothing can keep them from feeling that rush to welcome the new year.

“It feels great,” said one diver. “Today’s my birthday, so I wanted to do something healthy and exuberating. I don’t know if it’s healthy or not, but it’s cold!”

The L Street Brownies are one of the oldest Polar Bear Clubs in the United States, having taken their annual dip into the cold water since 1904.

