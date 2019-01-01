L Street Brownies hold annual polar plunge in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The L Street Brownies held their annual polar plunge on Tuesday morning, extending one of America’s oldest and most popular New Year’s Day traditions.

About 600 people enjoyed 50-degree temperatures as they splashed through the water near Curley Community Center.

Swimmers dressed in an array of eye-catching attire, including face paint, Patriots jerseys, and medieval costumes.

Stephen Poupolo said the unseasonably mild day made the typically frigid dip a “walk in the park.”

“This is my 41st year in a row that I’m doing it,” he said. “I came here last year when it was 0 degrees. Today it was a walk in the park.”

The century-old event is held to promote friendship, health, and fun in the community.

Club members need to be at least 16 to take part in the plunge.

The L Street Brownies were established in 1902.

