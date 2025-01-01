BOSTON (WHDH) - The L Street Brownies participated in their annual New Year’s Day polar plunge to welcome in 2025.

The event began at the L Street Tavern in South Boston, with participants then marching all the way to M Street Beach in a lively procession led by the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums group.

People in different costumes jumped into the ocean for a quick dip. The organization has been doing the New Year’s plunge since 1865.

