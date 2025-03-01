BOSTON (WHDH) - A school in South Boston welcomed home a couple of heroes.

Matthew and Martin Mullen, both born and raised in Southie, are now firefighters in Los Angeles.

They spoke with students at South Boston Catholic Academy about the recent wildfires in LA.

The school’s principal says students worked hard to raise money to help support the LA fire department.

“The students felt like this was one of their highest priorities to do a tag day, do a fundraiser and they put their minds to it, they did all of this,” said school principal Helen Ann Sivian. “They made the signs, they collected the money, it was absolutely amazing. It was all from the kids!”

The brothers said the generosity goes a long way.

“It’s going to take a long time to build a whole community up, you know,” said Martin. “But with the help of these young kids helping out for our fire fighters who lost their homes, with everyone chipping in, it’s going to go a long way.”

Students said the lessons they learn at school inspired them to give back.

“At our school, we believe in recognizing and appreciating when members of our community do honorable deeds. The Mullen brothers have shown incredible courage and dedication and their actions inspired us to step up and help too. Their story reminded us that no matter how far a problem may seem, we can always make a difference,” said a student.

The Mullen brothers say they’re very appreciative of the love from their hometown.

“We are going to come back every year and visit,” said Matthew. “It might not be like this but we are going to visit the kids, visit the teachers, because we feel part of their community now.”

