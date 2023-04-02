BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Ballet will be presenting ‘La Mer’ at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston beginning next week.

The show is meant to capture the connection between our bodies and the ocean.

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute is hoping to use the show to promote education about ocean pollution.

Thirty-three dancers will be dancing in front of oceanographic videos during the shows in Boston.

Marine scientists hope the show will help convey information that their data might not. It begins April 6 and will be performing shows for 9 days.

