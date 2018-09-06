Lab puppy ready for new home after undergoing delicate surgery to fix broken heart

Hugo may always need to be propped up during feeding times but he's far better off after surgery (Credit MSPCA-Angell)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hugo, a three-month-old Labrador puppy who was born with a heart defect that left him unable to eat, is on the mend and ready for a new home after thousands of dollars in donations poured from across the United States to pay for his surgery, according to the MSPCA-Angell shelter.

The shelter issued a call for help in early August after Hugo was surrendered by a local breeder who could no longer care for him.

Thanks to more than $20,000 in donations, Angell surgeon Dr. Sue Casale was able to perform a delicate surgery to repair a condition called Persistent Right Aortic Arch, which left part of Hugo’s heart wrapped around his esophagus, effectively squeezing his throat and making eating and drinking almost impossible, the shelter said.

“We’re so grateful for the community’s response to Hugo’s story and we pledge to continue helping as many animals like him as we can,” MSPCA-Angell adoption center associate director Anna Rafferty-Fore said.

The surgery alleviated Hugo’s symptoms but could not fully resolve the problem. Hugo still requires pureed food similar to the consistency of oatmeal and must eat from either an elevated food dish or a special chair which props him upright during feedings, according to the shelter.

“We have a special chair designed for his condition that we’ll offer to his new adopter,” veterinary technician Andrea Bessler said.

Bessler says Hugo’s ideal adopter is someone who has the time and interest in spending about 15 minutes three times a day to prepare his specially diluted food and to ensure he stays upright during his feeding.

“It’s a bit of an effort, but to be rewarded with his puppy kisses afterwards makes every minute worth it,” she said.

Hugo’s ideal home is one without children because the shelter says he likes to put almost everything in his mouth. Small toys could become easily stuck in his throat.

Interested adopters can email adoption@mspca.org for more information about Hugo and the adoption process.

