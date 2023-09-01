PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Friday marks a busy travel day as Bostonians and more head to the Cape for a last hurrah of the summer.

Along Route 3 in Plymouth where traffic is expected to be congested., travelers kicked off the long holiday weekend with smooth traveling.

After a crash on the Sagamore Bridge Friday afternoon, slowdowns were inevitable for travelers as they head out of the city to vacation after a summer of relentless rains.

“Labor Day weekend, it’s the last bit of the summer, last weekend,” said Nicole Weinstein, who was headed to the Cape. “You gotta live it, and you gotta deal with the traffic, but you know what, it’s going to be beautiful.”

Mass DOT and AAA are urging everyone to plan ahead before hitting the roads for the long holiday weekend.

“Normally on a traditional Labor Day holiday like this, we’d see most folks leaving Friday afternoon,” said Mark Schieldrop of AAA-Northeast. “Now we’re actually noticing that peak time is on a Thursday.”

Many have waited weeks for a perfect summer weekend, and many are facing the traffic and the rising gas prices to enjoy it. Troopers are expected to be out all weekend, reminding drivers to buckle up and slow down.

