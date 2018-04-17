(WHDH) — Many Target customers on the hunt for Hunter items were left disappointed.

The highly anticipated collaboration between the two companies was released on Saturday, but sold out within minutes. Tall rain boots had also been delayed.

The boots, which normally sell for around $150, were just $35 at Target.

“For guests eyeing the women’s tall rain boots, unfortunately they are delayed and won’t be available in stores or online when the collection launches. We apologize for any disappointment and we’ll share more information when we can,” Target said in a statement.

They added that customers can still buy other items in the collection.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)