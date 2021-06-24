Gov. Charlie Baker has spoken with legislative leaders about how to safely reopen the State House, but says the capitol building brings unique challenges that can’t easily be overcome while concerns about the COVID-19 virus still exist.

The State House remains one of the last buildings in Massachusetts fully closed to the public. House and Senate leaders, who largely control access to the building, have not outlined any plans to reopen.

The inability of the public to access the building on Beacon Hill means that public hearings on legislation continue to be held virtually, limiting much of the give-and-take between the public and their elected officials that occurred when everyone was in the same space.

“I think the biggest challenge we have with reopening the State House is it’s very hard to have rules in this building around how people congregate, how they gather, whether they’re vaccinated, whether they’re not,” Baker said Wednesday at a press conference. “It’s really like a public space, it’s like being outside in Boston Common, except it’s not outside.”

“We talked to the Legislature about this and I’m hoping at some point we’ll be able to put some policies together that will satisfy the concern about indoor versus outdoor and at the same time keep people safe,” Baker continued.

Addressing a room full of reporters, Baker said he thinks the future of public hearings will be a combination of in-person and virtual access, and cited the cramped conditions many have experienced over the years in legislative hearings rooms.

“You have all been in A-1 or A-2 or B-1 or B-2 and literally on my way to testify I climb over most of you to get there,” Baker said.

Unlike other public buildings, including libraries, that have reopened to the public, Baker also said that few if any spaces bring people together indoors in situations where they are standing shoulder to shoulder and shouting, as one might see any given day at the State House where there are typically rallies and protests.

“It’s very hard for us to limit capacity in this building. It just is. And you really can’t put the vaccinated and not vaccinated piece in place in any serious way. I just think it’s a harder question to solve for,” he concluded.

