Laconia, NH residents told to shelter in place as police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - Some residents of Laconia, New Hampshire have been warned to shelter in place as police continue their search for a man they believe to be armed and dangerous.

Officers have closed off Country Club Road near the intersections of Cotton Hill and Liberty Hill roads and the nearby Laconia bypass as they search for 56-year-old Peter Dibiaso, according to a series of posts on the department’s Twitter page.

Dibiaso is wanted for threatening another person with a shotgun and stalking.

A day care is located just outside the affected area.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and to call the police immediately.

*** ARMED & DANGEROUS ***

WANTED by LACONIA POLICE for multiple offenses of criminal threatening w a shotgun & stalking. Peter Dibiaso 56 YO WM. If seen do not approach and call Laconia Police immediately. pic.twitter.com/okac84zFKm — Laconia NH Police (@LaconiaNHPolice) May 11, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)