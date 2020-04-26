Laconia police cruisers create heart formation for hospital workers

LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - First responders made sure their tribute to Laconia, NH health care workers was something everyone at the hospital could see.

A group of police cruisers formed a giant heart in the parking lot at Lakes Region Hospital.

Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said it was important to honor the work of hospital employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

“They are working in hectic situations, working in a very busy environment, and certainly our hearts go out to them,” Canfield said. “They know this disease is inside the hospital but they choose to go to work, and that’s truly admirable.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)