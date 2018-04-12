Fire officials investigating ladder collapse at Mattapan blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter escaped serious injury Wednesday night when a fire truck ladder collapsed at the scene of a two-alarm blaze in Mattapan, and now officials say they’re investigating to find out what caused the malfunction.

Firefighters responding at 7:40 p.m. to a fire in a three-story, multi-family home on Duke Street were met by heavy smoke on the third floor, a fire department spokesman said. As they battled the blaze, Tower Ladder 10 malfunctioned, causing a ladder with an attached bucket to drop against the house.

Although no one was on the ladder at the time of the malfunction, one firefighter who was in the bucket that fell a few feet. Officials said the firefighter was uninjured. Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn said had the ladder not fallen against the house, the firefighter could have been seriously injured.

Finn said the department’s trucks are regularly serviced and there was no sign anything was wrong with the ladder.

The department’s motor squad responded to the scene and the cause of the malfunction is being investigated.

The building’s 15 residents have been displaced. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story, 7News will post additional information as it becomes available.

