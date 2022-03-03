BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg on Thursday announced iconic entertainer Lady Gaga is among the latest grouping of names that have been added to the state’s list of unclaimed property owners.

Goldberg says more than 55,000 new properties worth millions of dollars belong to individuals and businesses across the Bay State, including Stefani Germanotta, who is known professionally as Lady Gaga.

“Put on your poker face and declare what is rightfully yours,” Goldberg said in a news release. “Reach for your telephone and give us a call today to begin the claims process!”

Other musicians on the list this year include Pharrell Williams, members of New Edition, Yo Yo Ma, Steven Tyler, Megan Trainor and Susan Tedeschi.

Unclaimed property includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes.

This newly released list includes only individuals and businesses with unclaimed property over $100, Goldberg noted.

To check if you have unclaimed property, call the state’s Unclaimed Property Division at 888-344-MASS or visit FindMassMoney.com.

