Lady Gaga bringing ‘The Chromatica Ball Tour’ to Fenway Park this summer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Lady Gaga will be bringing her The Chromatica Ball Tour to Fenway Park in August.

The show at the home of the Red Sox will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

The LiveNation tour also includes stops at the Stade de France in Paris, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, The Rogers Centre in Toronto, Wrigley Field in Chicago, and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New York.

For all tour and ticket information, visit www.livenation.com.

