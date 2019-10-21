LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — Lady Gaga is letting her fans know that she is doing OK after falling off the stage while dancing with a fan at a concert in Las Vegas.

The popular singer wrote on Instagram that almost her entire body underwent an X-ray and that she is “Gonna be ok👌”

During her show last Thursday night, Gaga invited a fan onstage who picked her up, causing them both to lose their balance.

The pair plunged to the floor but Gaga got back onstage and told the fan: “You promise me you’re not gonna be sad about that, right?”

He responded: “I promise.”

Several fans posted video of the fall and Gaga’s return to the stage on social media.

