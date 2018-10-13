Lady Gaga pens op-ed discussing mental illness, suicide

Superstar Lady Gaga is speaking out by penning a powerful essay on mental health.

In honor of World Mental Health Day, Gaga helped write an op-ed alongside Tedros Adhanom, the director-general of the World Health Organization, that appeared in The Guardian.

The powerful essay called for change to try and find more resources for mental illness, writing, “At present, every nation in the world is a ‘developing’ country when it comes to mental health.”

In the piece, Gaga refers directly to suicide, saying it is the second leading cause of death around the world among 15 to 29-year-olds.

She also mentions recent high-profile suicides like Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade, noting, “Despite the universality of the issue, we struggle to talk about it openly or to offer adequate care or resources.”

This is not the first time Gaga has brought attention to mental illness. She has been open about her own struggles after being raped when she was 19.

Last year, she teamed up with Prince William, releasing a video in which they discussed their struggles.

Gaga writes that mental illness deserves more attention, saying, “We can all help to build communities that understand, respect and prioritize mental wellness.”

In 2011, Gaga and her mother started the ‘Born This Way’ foundation at Harvard, which helps build youth communities and safe spaces from bullying.

