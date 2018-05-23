Lahey Hospital worker accused of recording women ordered to remain under house arrest

BURLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A former Lahey Hospital worker accused of recording women in the bathroom was in court Wednesday, where a judge ordered him to remain under house arrest.

Michael McDermott, 21, was arrested back in March after a recording device was found in a staff-only women’s bathroom. He has since been fired from his job at the hospital.

The judge ordered McDermott to remain under house arrest with GPS tracking. McDermott’s attorney said his client is receiving medical treatment for bipolar disorder and OCD.

