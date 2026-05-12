BOSTON (WHDH) - Lainey Wilson, Chance the Rapper, and Trombone Shorty have been named as the special guest artists for the 2026 Boston Pops July 4 Fireworks Spectacular.

The event will return to the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade for its 52nd year. The entire July 4 concert and fireworks display will be broadcast on 7NEWS from 7-9:30 p.m.

“Massachusetts is where the American Revolution began, and this July 4, we’re proud to welcome people from across the state and country to celebrate 250 years of our nation’s history right here in Boston,” Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said. “From the incredible lineup of artists, including the Boston Pops and fireworks over the Charles River, this year’s Spectacular will honor our past while celebrating the energy, creativity, and diversity that define Massachusetts today. We’re excited to share this special moment with millions of people here in Boston and watching around the world.”

Lainey Wilson is a Grammy-winning country artist from Baskin, Louisiana. In 2025, Wilson hosted the Country Music Awards (CMA). Wilson is known for her songs such as “Heart Like a Truck,” “Watermelon Moonshine,” and “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

Chance the Rapper is a 33-year-old artist originally from Chicago. In 2017, he won three Grammys for his mixtape “Coloring Book,” which was nominated for seven.

Trombone Shorty is originally from New Orleans and brings elements of rock, pop, jazz, funk, and hip hop to his music. The 40-year-old artist is known for his songs such as “Tripped Out Slim,” “Where Y’At,” and “Fire and Brimstone.”

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