LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old woman has been ordered held on $10,000 cash bail after prosecutors say she tried to cash in a $3 million Massachusetts state lottery ticket that was never hers to claim.

Carly Nunes is accused of trying to cash in the ticket in January after a man came into the Lakeville convenience store where she used to work, bought potato chips and lottery tickets that he forgot to grab before leaving, according to court documents.

Soon after, prosecutors say another customer came in and handed the tickets back to Nunes, who was caught on surveillance camera with her boyfriend and her coworker, Joseph Reddem, celebrating after attempting to redeem the ticket at the state lottery headquarters.

When state police pulled the store’s surveillance video, they found that neither Nunes, her boyfriend, or her coworker bought the ticket.

After weeks of canvassing, the ticket’s rightful owner, Paul Little, was located and now he stands to take home the prize money.

He said, “I figured the ticket was gone, now it is found, and I feel like I won a second time.”

Little is slated to pick up his prize money later this week.

